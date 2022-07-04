IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma help India seal series with 10 wicket win

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma help Indian Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 10 wickets

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma starred for their side as the Indian Women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka women by 10 wickets at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Having won the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bowl first, after which Sri Lanka recorded 173 runs in their respective 50 overs.

Ama Kanchana's unbeaten 47-run knock went in vain, while skipper Chamari Attapaththu also added 27 runs to the cause.

However, the host's bowling unit was given a lesson by Indian openers Shafali (71 off 71 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (94 off 83 balls) who chased down the required total with 25 overs to spare.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian team's openers fired for the first time on the tour, sharing a partnership of 174 runs to see the visitors home in just 25.4 overs and finally managing to silence their detractors after being pilloried for their below-par show.

It is the highest target successfully chased without losing a wicket in women's ODIs.

The experienced Mandhana struck 11 boundaries and a six in her blazing knock, while Verma found the fence four times and cleared it once.

After having won the first ODI comfortably, the Indians came into the second game as firm favourites against a wobbly Sri Lankan side. Adding to the visitors confidence was the fact that they also triumphed in the preceding three-match T20I series.

