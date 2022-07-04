'Dozen years of Jodi no. 1': CSK post heartfelt tweet on MS Dhoni, Sakshi's 12th marriage anniversary

MS Dhoni, Sakshi celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, CSK post heartfelt tweet

Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni celebrates his 12th wedding anniversary on July 4. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi had gotten married in a private affair back in 2010, and on Monday, they were showered with a lot of love from their fans on their special day.

As Dhoni and Sakshi completed twelve years of togetherness, Chennai Super Kings came up with a couple of heartfelt tweets for the couple. The four-time IPL champs shared a collage of Dhoni and Sakshi's pictures over the years.

While the 40-year-old Dhoni has been the face of CSK, having led them to four IPL titles, Sakshi 'the first lady' of CSK has been an everpresent fan in the stands.

"Whistling in our Wedding Anniversary wishes to our Thala and First Lady!" read the first tweet from CSK.

Later, they shared a collage of MS Dhoni and Sakshi's journey down the years, with the caption, "Falling in Yellove all over again! Here’s to many more memories with the Super Couple No. 1!"

Recently the couple had arrived in London as they celebrate their special occasion in the UK. Notably, Dhoni will turn 41 on July 7, and they might celebrate his birthday in London itself.

Dhoni, who initially joined Chennai Super Kings in 2008 had been the captain of the franchise ever since, before stepping aside earlier in IPL 2022, with Ravindra Jadeja instilled in his place. However, under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK had a torrid time, and thus he relinquished the captaincy midway through the season.

And, the legendary captain took the responsibility upon himself once again, and his love affair with CSK will continue next season also.