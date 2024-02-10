IND vs ENG: BCCI announces squad for remaining 3 Tests; KL Rahul, Jadeja return

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been included in the squad but their participation will be subject to fitness clearance from the board’s medical team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men's selection committee has officially declared the 17-player Test squad for the remaining matches in the Test series against England. Notably, Virat Kohli will continue to be absent from the Test series, citing personal reasons. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been included in the squad but their participation will be subject to fitness clearance from the board’s medical team.

In a supportive statement, the BCCI expressed full respect for and endorsement of Mr. Kohli's decision. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj makes a return to the Test squad, and Akash Deep earns his maiden Test call-up, stepping in for Avesh Khan.

However, Shreyas Iyer will not participate in the Test series, and the BCCI has not disclosed the reason behind his absence. Earlier reports suggested that he sustained an injury during the Rajkot Test, but further details remain undisclosed.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep