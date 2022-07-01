IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli's heart-breaking reaction after getting out goes viral

Virat Kohli reacts with a wry smile after getting dismissed during IND vs ENG 5th Test

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has struggled for runs in 2022, and his slump continued during India vs England, 5th Test match in Edgbaston, after he was dismissed by Matthew Potts. Fans had anticipated a classic battle between Kohli and James Anderson, instead, it was Potts who got rid of Kohli early in the contest.

The 33-year-old's reaction after his dismissal has gone viral on social media, as Kohli could do nothing but give away an awry smile as he tried to leave the ball, but it got deflected from his bat, and hit the stumps.

Virat came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara walked back to the dugout, as India were in a tough spot, having been reduced to 46/2.

READ| 'Disappointed, zero expectations': Fans brutally troll Virat Kohli after dismissal in Edgbaston Test

After spending some time on the crease, rain briefly halted play and Kohli was dismissed shortly after the play resumed. Potts delivered a length delivery outside the off stump, but Kohli was caught in two minds, whether to play the shot or not.

However, before he could react, the ball deflected off his bat into the stumps, with Kohli reacting afterwards, through a wry smile, which has been a constant feature these days.

Check out Virat Kohli's reaction after getting out:

More to follow...