IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rishabh Pant hits one-handed 101m six, netizens say 'Newton would be proud'

Rishabh Pant struck a monstrous one-handed 101m six during IND vs ENG 5th Test

Rishabh Pant absolutely decimated England's bowlers in the rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston, as he powered his way to a much-needed century. England's bowlers had dominated the first session on day 1, however, Pant turned the tide in his side's favour from the moment he came out to bat.

While the 24-year-old's knock had plenty of special moments, none could be greater than the unbelievable shot that he played as Pant smacked a one-handed six which travelled 101 metres.

The batsman from Delhi dispatched Jack Leach's loose delivery for such a huge hit, that netizens couldn't keep calm.

Twitter exploded in ecstasy as Pant decked a one-handed 101m six, which had everyone gushing at his big-hitting ability. While some users said that Isaac Newton himself would be proud of Pant's hit, others hailed his unbelievable batting.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The Southpaw's record-laden inning was brought to an abrupt halt by Ben Stokes whose full-length delivery saw Pant getting trapped at first slip. He departed after scoring 146 runs in 111 balls, mind-boggling numbers, particularly that strike rate of his, in Test cricket.

This was Pant's fifth Test century, and second in England. Pant came out to bat when India were languishing at 71/4, and from there, he helped the visitors to a score of 320/6, before walking back to the dressing room amid a standing ovation from the fans inside Edgbaston.

At the time of writing, India had scored 324/7, with Ravindra Jadeja continuing to lead the attack, alongside Mohammed Shami.