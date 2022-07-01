Search icon
'Disappointed, zero expectations': Fans brutally troll Virat Kohli after dismissal in Edgbaston Test

Netizens were 'disappointed' with Virat Kohli's batting display against England in Edgbaston Test, while some said that they had 'zero expectations.'

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Virat Kohli brutally trolled after another disappointing show in Edgbaston

Virat Kohli endured yet another nightmare after he was dismissed for just 11 runs in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Edgbaston. While many fans anticipated a classic battle between 'King Kohli' and James Anderson, it was Matthew Potts who cleaned up Kohli. 

The former Indian skipper appeared to be caught in two minds, whether to leave the ball, or to play, and amidst the indecision, he ended up gifting his wicket away. 

Kohli was subsequently brutally trolled on Twitter as some fans said that they were disappointed with the 33-year-old's recent performances, while some other users were not so kind and said that they had 'zero expectations' from the Delhi-born batsman. 

Here's how Netizens reacted to Kohli's dismissal:

More to follow... 

