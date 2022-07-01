'Disappointed, zero expectations': Fans brutally troll Virat Kohli after dismissal in Edgbaston Test

Virat Kohli brutally trolled after another disappointing show in Edgbaston

Virat Kohli endured yet another nightmare after he was dismissed for just 11 runs in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Edgbaston. While many fans anticipated a classic battle between 'King Kohli' and James Anderson, it was Matthew Potts who cleaned up Kohli.

The former Indian skipper appeared to be caught in two minds, whether to leave the ball, or to play, and amidst the indecision, he ended up gifting his wicket away.

Kohli was subsequently brutally trolled on Twitter as some fans said that they were disappointed with the 33-year-old's recent performances, while some other users were not so kind and said that they had 'zero expectations' from the Delhi-born batsman.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Kohli's dismissal:

Kane Williamson

Virat Kohli



Matthew Potts is building quite the collection of scalps!



Watch Today at the Test at 19:00 on @BBCiPlayer and BBC Four#BBCCricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0Loe0VNQUR — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 1, 2022

@imVkohli ke out hone se jyada dukh out hone ke baad smile dekh ke hota he. #ViratKohli #ENGvIND — Saurabh Bhosle (@SaurabhBhosle14) July 1, 2022

Virat Kohli fan's expression right now

This whole love for #ViratKohli

Ab toh ummeed krna bekar hai#INDvsENG #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/0UyvvStvqD July 1, 2022

Never seen someone decline like this like Virat Kohli.. even Ganguly decline was less dramatic.. #ENGvIND — Vivek Gupta (@gupta_vivek_) July 1, 2022

More to follow...