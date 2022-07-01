'We miss MSD': Fan's poster for MS Dhoni at Edgbaston Test goes viral, see pic

Fan's banner for MS Dhoni goes viral during IND vs ENG 5th Test

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fandom knows no boundaries. Even though Dhoni no longer plays for India, fans of the former Indian skipper still miss him. During the rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston, a fan's banner which read 'we miss MSD' caught the attention of netizens.

Dhoni's last appearance in the famous Indian shirt was at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, wherein he was part of the Indian side which lost the semifinal to New Zealand, after which he announced his retirement from international cricket.

While the 40-year-old continues to go strong with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans still want to see MSD play for India, according to the banner that one Indian fan was carrying at the Edgbaston Test.

Here's a pic of the fan's viral banner for MS Dhoni:

Meanwhile, talking about the Edgbaston Test, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which James Anderson dominated the proceedings as he got rid of Indian openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara with relative ease.

Rain interrupted the play briefly but in the second session, Matthew Potts joined the party as he too picked up a couple of wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, to spell trouble for India.

After Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Anderson, India were reduced to 98/5 at one point, however, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant stitched together a much-needed partnership as their 50-run stand helped counterattack the English bowlers.