Cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Vizag

Check out all the details related to India vs England 2nd Test match which will be played in Visakhapatnam.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Edited by

India will face England in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue suffered a setback in the first game, losing by 28 runs while chasing a target of 231 runs. However, it's worth noting that Rohit Sharma's side has not lost a Test series since 2012/13 and has an impressive streak of 16 consecutive series wins.

Unfortunately, the home side has encountered significant setbacks with the injuries of two star players from the first Test, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

On the other hand, England has been in extraordinary form, winning 14 out of the 19 Tests they have played under the tenure of Brendon McCullum. They have consistently displayed an aggressive brand of cricket, regardless of the situations they have faced. This momentum will likely continue, leading them to victory in the second Test as well.

India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs England 2nd Test be played?

The first Test between the two teams will commence on February 2, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs England 2nd Test be played?

The match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam 

Where to watch India vs England 2nd Test on TV?

The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.

Where to live stream India vs England 2nd Test?

JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.

Weather Report 

The second test match is scheduled to take place in Vishakhapatnam, also known as Vizag. This location promises pleasant weather, creating the perfect conditions for a thrilling cricket match. The temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Stadium in Visakhapatnam boasts well-balanced wickets. The pitch offers ample opportunities for batsmen to accumulate runs in the initial two days, while spinners come into play on the third day, enabling them to exert their dominance throughout the entire test match.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, (wk), Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

READ| England name playing XI for second Test against India, spinner Shoaib Bashir to debut

