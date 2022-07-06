IND vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in Southampton

India vs South Africa dream11

Rohit Sharma-led India will be squaring off against Jos Buttler-led England in a three-match T20I series which will begin on the 7th of July.. India is coming off a 2-0 T20I series win against Ireland while England lost their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-2.

Both India and England have a pretty strong batting line-up compared to their bowling attack, so it will be a difficult task for the bowlers of both sides to get the batters out.

For India, big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have been excluded for the first T20 game, England’s Jonny Bairstow will miss the entire series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya can play a key role after his brilliant performance in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik’s comeback for India will give an extra advantage to the visitors.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 1st T20I in Southampton

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Ishan Kishan (C), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan (VC)

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Ishan Kishan (C), Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan (VC)

India vs England Match Details

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 1st T20i on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 7th July 2022 at 10:30 pm IST.