Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies announced, Shikhar Dhawan to lead

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the series. The senior selection committee of the BCCI named a 16-member Indian team for the ODIs.

READ: Joe Root's pinky finger celebration goes viral after he scores his 28th Test century - Check now!

All three games will be played in Port of Spain. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

With almost 3 months left for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue during the three T20Is that they are scheduled to play against England. After the England series, India is all set to travel to the West Indies and they will look to outplay the Caribbean team.

#TeamIndia ODI squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2022

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.