Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian wedding 

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Joe Root's pinky finger celebration goes viral after he scores his 28th Test century - Check now!

Root and Stokes carried out this celebration in Edgbaston where England defeated India by seven wickets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

A 269-run partnership between Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India.

READ: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Ahead of 'Thala's' special day, fans make massive 41 feet cutout of CSK captain

The rescheduled fifth and final Test match saw a much-improved England side decimate India by seven wickets to register their biggest ever run chase in red-ball history. While the victory meant that this high-octane series finished at 2-2, there were a couple of new on-field celebrations that stood out the most.

After completing his century Root celebrated it in a unique style where he was seen raising his pinky finger to the crowd. The celebration could have been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis by actor Austin Butler, In the movie, Butler plays Elvis in this movie and use pinky finger in many scenes.

This new style of celebration has been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis which is a biographical drama about the legendary musician Elvis Presley portrayed by actor Austin Butler. In the movie, Buttler can be seen using the pinky finger in many scenes.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes start training in USA ahead of CWG 2022, World Athletics Championships

Meanwhile, it is also to be noted that Stokes had watched Elvis the night before the all-important Test match and this could have paved way for him in setting a new trend in the England team.

The southpaw had a conversation with the team with a finger wiggle before asking Joe Root who they really are to which the Test megastar replied saying, “Rockstars!” Meanwhile, commenting on his side of the story for the pinky finger celebrations after breaching the three-figure mark on the final day, Root said that he did feel like a rockstar for 10 seconds.

