IND vs BAN: Twitter flooded with memes as Team India survive MASSIVE scare to win Test series

Twitter flooded with memes after India's win over Bangladesh

Team India survived a massive scare in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur but scraped past the finish line with Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin playing a sublime 71-run unbeaten partnership. Ashwin narrowly missed out on his fifty but he won't mind that since he helped rescue India from the jaws of defeat.

The KL Rahul-led unit began Day 4 at 45/4 having lost four wickets earlier on Day 3, it was not going to be an easy day for either side and it was Bangladesh who had the best of Indian players. They had India reeling at 74/7 but then Ashwin and Iyer stitched together their game-changing partnership.

Shakib Al Hasan's men deserve credit for putting India in a spot of bother and the visitors know that will have to raise their game considerably in their next assignment in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2023 at home.

READ| Team India beat Bangladesh to boost chances of reaching WTC final, check latest standings

Until then, the Men in Blue can celebrate as they consolidated their second place in the World Test Championship final. A win is a win nonetheless and fans were overjoyed with India's victory as they flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Check how fans reacted to India's victory:

Some players face problems on pace pitch and some on bounce pitch some on spin pitch but we have Legend KL Rahul who just face problems on every pitch He is just a Legend ☕️#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/E7Yo2NPMvg — Anshuman Pandey (@26_anshuman) December 25, 2022

READ| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin salvage win from jaws of defeat; Team India clinch series 2-0

It was India's last match of the year 2022 and the next assignment of the Indian team will be next year when they welcome Sri Lanka at home for a white-ball series starting from January 3.