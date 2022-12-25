IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin salvage win from jaws of defeat; Team India clinch series 2-0

Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin get India over the line in 2nd Test

Team India salvaged a victory against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test at Mirpur from the jaws of defeat. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India register a 3-wicket win over Shakib Al Hasan's side on Sunday, Day 4 after they were reduced to 74/7 having begun the day's play at 45/4.

The KL Rahul-led unit had earlier won the first match of the series by 188 runs, and now in Mirpur, they win again by 3 wickets, thus completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Iyer smashed 29 runs in 46 balls, Ravichandran Ashwin missed a fifty by four runs, Axar Patel also deserves credit for playing a fighting knock of 34 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a five-wicket haul, but for all of their hard work, the Bangla Tigers couldn't force the submission.

READ| IND vs BAN: Team India dubbed 'defensive', 'fearful'; fans slam decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Rishabh Pant

Earlier in the match, Shakib won the toss and chose to bat first.

Mominul Haque smashed 84 runs to lead his side to a fight-worthy total of 227 before getting all out. Umesh Yadav and Ashwin both picked up 4 wickets each. In their chase, Rahul's side smashed 314 runs in reply, as Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas (87) both missed centuries by close margins.

Bangladesh's second inning was tricky, Zakir Hasan smashed a fifty, but they were trembling before Litton Das smacked 73 runs, and late contributions from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed helped the hosts to a fighting total of 231.

READ| IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives death stare to umpire after being given out incorrectly; video viral

What ensured was a very difficult chase for India, the visitors lost four wickets early, and were forced to send Jaydev Unadkat on Day 3 as the night watchman.

India began Day 4 at 45/4, and were given a proper scare, with the side reeling at 74/7, Ashwin and Iyer's unbeaten 71-run partnership helped India over the line somehow. Not the most clinical displays from India, but they do the job and claim the Test series 2-0.