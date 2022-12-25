IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives death stare to umpire after being given out incorrectly; video viral

Virat Kohli was not at all pleased by umpire Sharfuddoula's decision

Virat Kohli has not enjoyed a good run during his time with Team India in Bangladesh. The former Indian skipper dropped 4 catches on Saturday, Day 3, and was dismissed after scoring just a solitary run as India needed 145 runs to win the ongoing Test in Mirpur.

Bangladesh were on the verge of collapsing in their second innings before Liton Das twice got a reprieve from Kohli who was fielding at slips. Later in the day, the 34-year-old did not have a good outing with the bat as he was given out incorrectly by on-field umpire Sharfuddoula, but he was saved by the DRS review.

Afterwards, Kohli was seen giving a kind of death stare to the umpire, with the video of the incident going crazy viral on social media.

READ| LIVE | IND vs BAN Day 4, 2nd Test cricket score and updates: Virat Kohli equals worst run in Tests, India under the cosh

The incident happened on the last ball of the 17th over of India's second inning. Kohli was struck by the ball on his pads and the on-field umpire ruled him out after a huge appeal by Bangladesh players.

The former Indian skipper was confident that the ball struck his bat first, and he asked for a review instantly. After deliberation with the third umpire, ultra edge confirmed that Kohli was right indeed, ball had struck the bat first and the decision was overturned.

Watch:

Afterwards, Kohli did not look impressed with the umpire. Taijul Islam's delivery had Virat in a spot of bother before he was eventually dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

READ| 'Did Pant take sleeping pill?': Jadeja, Gavaskar lambast team management for sending Axar Patel ahead of Kohli

On the penultimate ball of the 20th over, the Delhi-born talismanic batsman was caught at short leg by Mominul Haque.