IND vs BAN: Team India dubbed 'defensive', 'fearful'; fans slam decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Rishabh Pant

Team India slammed by fans for 'defensive' approach

Team India were in for a cliffhanger as they took on Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Mirpur. On Day 3, India lost four early wickets and Axar Patel came out to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, a move which has been slammed by fans.

While Axar was the lone beacon of hope, outlasting Pant who could only score 9 runs on Day 4. Axar himself departed early on Day 4, thus prompting some serious cause of worry from fans.

After being 45/4 at the start of Day 4, India went to 76/7, however, what fans couldn't understand is how Patel was promoted up the order on Day 3, while Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli came later. Axar being an all-rounder has done well, but what India needed was a pure batsman on Saturday.

Fans dubbed the Indian team 'defensive' and 'fearful' for their approach against Bangladesh.

Check how fans reacted:

This Indian Cricket Team is so defensive minded and fearful. Axar Patel ahead of Rishabh Pant.



Eoin Morgan is an absolute legend in the truest sense of the term. For what he has done to English Cricket. #BANvsIND — Sumit Goenka (@sumitgoenka) December 24, 2022

Sending Axar Patel at 4 just for the sake of left hander???



Why not Rishabh Pant then, does the team management doesn't want him to score another fifty.



Sorry but I have turned suspicious about the team management after this team selection for the 2nd match. December 24, 2022

Sending in #AxarPatel was a defensive move!

Or it was a move which guaranteed lesser runs for the usual top 6 as he will make a few himself. What do you guys think? Who should have batted at 4? #BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN #RishabhPant #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter — AukatMeinRahiyo (@AukatMeinRahiyo) December 24, 2022

Ye Indian batsmen karna kya chah rahe hai — Aryan (@AryanxTweetzz) December 24, 2022

The change in batting order was also slammed by former great Sunil Gavaskar who slammed the Indian side for their approach.

Speaking on an interaction on Sony Sports, Gavaskar said, "It doesn't send good signals to Kohli. To the world's best batsman that you bat down. Unless Kohli himself asked for it, then it's a different matter. We don't know what happened in the changing room. But it's hard to understand. Axar has played well, of course.

"Irrespective of left-hander or not, let Rishabh Pant come into bat next tomorrow. Let this left-hand and right-hand experiment stop," Gavaskar added.