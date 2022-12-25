Search icon
IND vs BAN: Team India dubbed 'defensive', 'fearful'; fans slam decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Rishabh Pant

Fans on Twitter didn't mince their words as Axar Patel came out to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant, a strategy which was called 'defensive' by Team India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Team India slammed by fans for 'defensive' approach

Team India were in for a cliffhanger as they took on Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Mirpur. On Day 3, India lost four early wickets and Axar Patel came out to bat ahead of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, a move which has been slammed by fans. 

While Axar was the lone beacon of hope, outlasting Pant who could only score 9 runs on Day 4. Axar himself departed early on Day 4, thus prompting some serious cause of worry from fans. 

After being 45/4 at the start of Day 4, India went to 76/7, however, what fans couldn't understand is how Patel was promoted up the order on Day 3, while Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli came later. Axar being an all-rounder has done well, but what India needed was a pure batsman on Saturday. 

Fans dubbed the Indian team 'defensive' and 'fearful' for their approach against Bangladesh. 

The change in batting order was also slammed by former great Sunil Gavaskar who slammed the Indian side for their approach. 

Speaking on an interaction on Sony Sports, Gavaskar said, "It doesn't send good signals to Kohli. To the world's best batsman that you bat down. Unless Kohli himself asked for it, then it's a different matter. We don't know what happened in the changing room. But it's hard to understand. Axar has played well, of course.

"Irrespective of left-hander or not, let Rishabh Pant come into bat next tomorrow. Let this left-hand and right-hand experiment stop," Gavaskar added.

