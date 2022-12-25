Team India beat Bangladesh to boost chances of reaching WTC final, check latest standings

Team India rose to 2nd place in latest WTC standings

Team India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series on Sunday, to give their fans back home the perfect Christmas gift. The KL Rahul-led unit further cemented their grip on second place in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

After beating Shakib Al Hasan's side in the first Test, India rose to third place in the WTC rankings, and on Sunday, the Indian side rose to second, further boosting their chances of reaching the final of WTC next year.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Indian team over Bangladesh in Mirpur, but one that brought them plenty of rewards. They jumped over South Africa, to second place in the WTC rankings, after the Proteas' defeat to Australia.

READ| IND vs BAN: Team India dubbed 'defensive', 'fearful'; fans slam decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Rishabh Pant

India's winning percentage improved from 55.77 to 58.93 as they consolidated their grip on the second place, while the Aussies continue to lead the table, whereas South Africa (54.55%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%) are also remaining in the race for WTC final, in third and fourth place respectively.

Pakistan, who recently suffered a 3-0 series defeat to England at home are also mathematically alive to reach the final of WTC, but their road depends on other results as well.

India have just 4 matches remaining, all of them at home against Australia next year, as part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. If the Men in Blue can win 3 of the 4 remaining games, they will be guaranteed a place in the WTC final.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi offered a WHOPPING amount for bisht he wore at presentation ceremony