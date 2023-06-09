IND vs AUS WTC Final: Smith, Labuschagne help Australia extend lead to 296 at Day 3 stumps

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

On Day 3 of the match, India managed to avoid complete embarrassment thanks to a heroic seventh wicket partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. The duo put up an impressive 109 runs off 145 balls, losing only one wicket in the first session.

However, their stand was short-lived in the second session, with Rahane falling to Pat Cummins on 89 due to a stunning catch by Cameron Green at gully.

Thakur continued to fight on and reached a half-century before falling on 51 to Green. India eventually ended their innings at 296, with Australia taking a first innings lead of 173 runs.

In the second innings, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami came out all guns blazing, taking down David Warner early. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja managed to survive the 11-over burst before Tea, with Australia at 23/1 at the end of the session.

However, Khawaja fell soon after resumption, and Steve Smith came in to turn the game around for Australia. He and Labuschagne put up an impressive 62 runs for the third wicket, seemingly shutting down any chances for India. However, Smith's sudden heave against Jadeja led to his downfall, and Travis Head also fell without scoring too many.

Cameron Green and Labuschagne then saw Australia through to Stumps, with runs being hard to come by. Despite this, Australia remains firmly in control, with a lead of 296 runs and a score of 123/4.

