‘Selectors should resign…’: Gavaskar makes big statement ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Australia selectors, saying that they should resign even if Australia managed to stage a stunning comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"While the ex-Australian players on the various media platforms are having a real go at their players, the ones who should be the real targets are the Australian selectors. How can they pick three players (Hazlewood, Starc, and Cameron Green) who they knew would not be available for selection for the first two Test matches? That is, for half the series, the team management had only 13 players to pick from,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

“Then they fly in a newcomer (Matthew Kuhnemann) when they had a similar player already in the team. If they didn’t think the player in the team was good enough, why did they pick him in the first place? That meant the team management was picking their 11 from 12 players. Ridiculous. If they have any sense of responsibility the selectors should resign even if Australia make a stunning comeback and win the next two Tests and level the series,” he added.

Three matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been played so far between India and Australia. India won the first two Tests, while Australia succeeded in winning the third Test at Indore. With this win, Australia sealed their spot in the World Test Championship final.