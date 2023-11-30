IND vs AUS 4th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Raipur

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Raipur.

India and Australia are set to face off in the fourth T20 game of their thrilling five-match series on Friday, December 1st. The highly anticipated match will be held at the prestigious Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 pm IST.

In the previous encounter, Australia emerged victorious. The standout performance came from the exceptional Glenn Maxwell, who almost single-handedly orchestrated an extraordinary run chase. With his remarkable display, Australia managed to defeat India by five wickets.

This upcoming clash promises to be a captivating battle between two formidable cricketing nations. Both teams will undoubtedly bring their A-game, as they strive to gain the upper hand and secure a crucial victory.

Live streaming details

When is the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Friday, December 1.

When will the 4th T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 4th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Raipur is expected to experience a hazy evening on December 1st. The maximum temperature during the playing hours, which are from 7:00 pm IST to 10:30 pm IST, is anticipated to be 19 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The wicket at the venue in Raipur generally favors both batsmen and bowlers. However, in the T20 format, a team has managed to score over 200 runs only once on this pitch. Surprisingly, in this series, a total of 200 or more runs has been achieved in 5 out of 6 innings.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Predicted playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

