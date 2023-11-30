IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia.

India and Australia have competed in three matches thus far in the five-match T20I series, with India emerging victorious in two matches and currently leading the series 2-1.

In the third game, Australia triumphed over India by 5 wickets. Australia won the toss and elected to field first. India, taking to the crease, posted an impressive total of 222 runs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad delivering a stunning performance, scoring 123 runs. Australia's Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, and Aaron Hardie each claimed 1 wicket.

In their pursuit of victory, Australia successfully chased down the target in the final over of the game, with Glenn Maxwell contributing a remarkable 104 runs. India's Ravi Bishnoi managed to secure 2 wickets for his team.

Match Details

Match: India and Australia 4th T20I

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mathew Wade, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AUS My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan. Travis Head (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff

