IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli makes big statement about Anushka Sharma ahead of Indore match

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is regarded by many as one of the best batters of the current generation and Team India is hoping Kohli to perform well in the third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin today (March 1) in Indore. Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Kohli has said that his wife Anushka Sharma is his inspiration. This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has given credit to Anushka Sharma for his success.

“I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it’s life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 per cent of what she has gone through,” Kohli said during an RCB podcast.

“It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can’t make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realise that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can’t even put it in the same bracket. It’s not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you,” he added.