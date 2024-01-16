Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

Get ready for an exhilarating clash as India (IND) takes on Afghanistan (AFG) in the third T20I of the Afghanistan tour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With a commanding 2-0 lead, India has already clinched the T20I series in this three-match encounter. In the second T20I, India's decision to bowl first proved effective, leading to a batting collapse for Afghanistan.

Despite Gulbadin Naib's resilient knock of 57 runs, Afghanistan could only post 172 runs. India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, played pivotal roles in restricting the opposition. In the chase, early setbacks were overcome by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's partnership, followed by a formidable stand between Shivam Dube and Jaiswal.

Jaiswal's explosive 68 and Dube's powerful 63 secured a comfortable chase as India reached the target in 16 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Afghanistan's bowlers, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi, managed to pick up crucial wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan

Date: 17th January, 2024 

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

