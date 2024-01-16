IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

Get ready for an exhilarating clash as India (IND) takes on Afghanistan (AFG) in the third T20I of the Afghanistan tour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With a commanding 2-0 lead, India has already clinched the T20I series in this three-match encounter. In the second T20I, India's decision to bowl first proved effective, leading to a batting collapse for Afghanistan.

Despite Gulbadin Naib's resilient knock of 57 runs, Afghanistan could only post 172 runs. India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, played pivotal roles in restricting the opposition. In the chase, early setbacks were overcome by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's partnership, followed by a formidable stand between Shivam Dube and Jaiswal.

Jaiswal's explosive 68 and Dube's powerful 63 secured a comfortable chase as India reached the target in 16 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Afghanistan's bowlers, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi, managed to pick up crucial wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan

Date: 17th January, 2024

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman