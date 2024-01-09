Headlines

Mohammad Shami joins Tendulkar, Pandya, Raina in discussing Tourism amid Maldives row

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Japan again, no tsunami warning yet

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart Mobility enters surge pricing lane, introduces ‘rush hour’ fee

NEET PG 2024 exam rescheduled to this date, registration to open soon at nbe.edu.in

Meet IRS officer, who studied only on weekends, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Weight Loss: 8 delicious and healthy paneer dishes to try

7 dopamine-boosting foods that make you happy

6 vegetarian foods for vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Cricket

'If Steve Smith opens...': Michael Clarke's bold prediction following David Warner's retirement

While Smith has primarily batted at No. 4, Clarke sees him excelling as an opener and even becoming the best in that position within a year if given the opportunity.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

With David Warner bidding farewell to Test cricket for Australia, a notable vacancy has emerged at the top of the batting order. Several players, including Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Green, are in contention to fill Warner's shoes.

Ricky Ponting, Australia's World Cup-winning captain, has endorsed Bancroft for the role, following Warner's final appearance in his 112th Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week. However, Michael Clarke, another World Cup-winning captain for Australia, has voiced his support for a more unconventional choice—Steve Smith as Australia's Test opener. Clarke has gone so far as to predict that Smith could ascend to the position of the best opener within just 12 months if given the opportunity.

Clarke expressed his confidence in Smith's abilities on ESPN's Around the Wicket Podcast, stating, 'I'll tell you now about Steve Smith. If he wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he will be the No 1 Test opener within 12 months. He is that good a player.' Clarke even suggested that Smith might break Brian Lara's 400-run record, emphasizing Smith's exceptional skills and the extended timeframe available to him as an opener.

Providing his rationale for this bold prediction, Clarke highlighted Smith's technical prowess, adept ball judgment, excellent eye, and beautiful hands. Acknowledging the occasional nick or LBW possibility, Clarke affirmed Smith's overall excellence and suggested that the challenge of opening might be exactly what the seasoned batsman is seeking.

Smith's track record further adds weight to Clarke's proposition. In 187 innings for Australia, Smith has amassed 9514 runs, with nearly 6,000 runs scored while batting at No. 4 at an impressive average of 61.51. His limited outings at No. 3 also showcase a remarkable average of 67.08, underlining his adaptability and effectiveness across different batting positions.

