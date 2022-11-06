ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: When and where to watch semi-final match between India-England

Check out all the details related to India's semi-final match against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played in Adelaide.

India ended on top of the points table in Group 2 following its win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and will face England in the semifinal on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to advance to the semifinals and will take on New Zealand in its semifinal clash on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Wednesday’s semi-final match shall be the fourth such face-off between India and Jos Buttler's England. Earlier, they both had played each other in the 2007, 2014, and 2016 editions.

Here's all you need to know about India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match

When will the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Thursday, 10 November.

Where will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

What time will the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs England probable XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood