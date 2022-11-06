Suryakumar Yadav scores 1,000 T20I runs in a year, becomes first Indian to do so

Photo: PTI

Star Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav was in magical form yet again as he continued his superb T20I season with another memorable fifty and made yet another record. Known as the new ‘Mr 360, Suryakumar hit the ball all across the park in an innings where he crossed 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. The feat has been untouched by any Indian batsman in the history of the shortest format of the game.

Coming in with India at 87/2 in 11.5 overs, Suryakumar scored 61 in just 24 balls with four sixes and six fours. India scored 99 runs in 8.1 overs with Suryakumar at the crease. India ended the innings at 186/5 with KL Rahul also playing a starring role with his second fifty of the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar recently overtook Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan as the Number 1 batsman in T20I rankings of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Suryakumar Yadav is also only the second player in T20 history to make 1,000 calendar runs in a year. Rizwan is the other who achieved it last year in 2021, going on to make a record 1,326 runs.

READ | Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shows why he is called new ‘Mr 360’ with innovative overhead scoop