ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

This recognition was bestowed upon them for their remarkable display of sportsmanship during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers against the West Indies.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

The Zimbabwe cricket team was recently honored with the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of The Year award. This recognition was bestowed upon them for their remarkable display of sportsmanship during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers against the West Indies.

In a match that left the West Indies devastated, Alzarri Joseph's wicket inflicted a heartbreaking defeat on them. As the Antiguan player found himself on his knees, the Zimbabwe players showed incredible empathy and compassion by consoling him.

The crucial dismissal took place in the 45th over of the innings, with the West Indies chasing a target of 269 runs. With the Men in Maroon struggling at 233-9, Joseph attempted a flick off Tendai Chataras' bowling. Unfortunately, he failed to keep the ball down, resulting in Sikandar Raza making a crucial catch that sealed a 35-run victory for Zimbabwe. Amidst their jubilant celebrations, the Zimbabwe players immediately approached Joseph to offer their support and consolation.

However, both Zimbabwe and the West Indies failed to secure a spot in the World Cup, while Sri Lanka and the Netherlands emerged victorious. This marked a significant decline for the Men in Maroon, who had previously clinched consecutive titles in 1975 and 1979. Unfortunately, their journey in the qualifiers took a turn for the worse as they suffered defeats against the Netherlands and Scotland.

The defeat against the Dutch was particularly noteworthy, as they managed to tie the match despite the West Indies posting a formidable score of 374. In a thrilling turn of events, Logan van Beek emerged as the hero for the Netherlands, smashing 30 runs in the super over delivered by Jason Holder and claiming two crucial wickets. This remarkable performance secured one of their most unforgettable victories.

READ| Neeraj Chopra meets tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, says 'we will....'

