Neeraj Chopra meets tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, says 'we will....'

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had the incredible opportunity to meet the legendary Swiss tennis maestro, Roger Federer. This encounter was nothing short of a dream-come-true moment for Chopra, who recently clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The meeting took place in the picturesque city of Zurich, adding to the enchantment of the occasion.

During their interaction, Federer graciously presented Neeraj with an autographed tennis racquet, symbolizing the meeting of two sporting icons. In return, the Indian athlete gifted Federer a signed India jersey from the Asian Games, showcasing the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect between the two athletes.

It is worth noting that while Federer serves as Switzerland Tourism's esteemed global ambassador, Chopra proudly holds the position of Friendship Ambassador for the board from India. This meeting not only strengthened the bond between the two nations but also highlighted the significance of sports diplomacy in fostering international relations.

Eager to share this extraordinary experience with his fans and followers, Chopra took to the popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a series of captivating pictures from their encounter.

“An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people. I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again,” Chopra wrote on X.

“It’s a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world. Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence. We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life’s experiences on and off the field,” Chopra said.

Federer, on the other hand, praised Chopra for pulling off stupendous performances for India. “I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination. It’s been great to meet him here in Zurich,” Federer said.

