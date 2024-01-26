Twitter
India vs Ireland, Under-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan, Naman Tiwari shine as India beat Ireland by 201 runs

Musheer emerged as the star batter, displaying exceptional skill and determination as he scored an impressive 118 runs off just 106 balls.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

Edited by

Musheer Khan, Naman Tiwari, and Saumy Pandey were the standout players as India secured a resounding victory over Ireland by 201 runs in the U19 World Cup 2024. The match took place on Thursday, January 25 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Musheer emerged as the star batter, displaying exceptional skill and determination as he scored an impressive 118 runs off just 106 balls. His innings included 9 fours and 4 sixes, showcasing his ability to find the boundaries consistently. India, after being asked to bat first, posted a formidable total of 301 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Adarsh Singh contributed 17 runs, while Arshin Kulkarni added 32 runs before being dismissed by John McNally.

Following the early dismissals, Musheer and captain Uday Saharan took control of the game, forming a crucial partnership of 156 runs for the third wicket. This partnership lasted for 24.4 overs and played a pivotal role in India's commanding total. Musheer reached his half-century off 66 balls and continued to accelerate, eventually reaching his century off 100 deliveries.

Saharan also made a significant contribution, scoring 75 runs off 84 balls, including 5 fours. However, he was eventually dismissed by Finn Lutton. After the departures of Saharan and Musheer, Avinash Aravelly and Sachin Dhas displayed their power-hitting abilities, ensuring that India surpassed the 300-run mark.

Among the bowlers, Oliver Riley stood out with figures of 10-0-55-3, showcasing his skill and effectiveness. McNally also made an impact, claiming 2 wickets for 45 runs in his 7.3 overs.

