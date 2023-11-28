Headlines

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Dhoni underwent a significant knee surgery, leading some to question whether this could mark the end of his IPL career if he did not recover in time.

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made the decision to retain their captain, MS Dhoni, for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. However, there has been much speculation surrounding whether the esteemed former Indian captain will be able to participate in the entire season.

Earlier this year, Dhoni underwent a significant knee surgery, leading some to question whether this could mark the end of his IPL career if he did not recover in time. Nevertheless, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remains optimistic, believing that if Dhoni has made a promise to his fans, he will undoubtedly honor it.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is Thalaivan (our leader is our leader)," Viswanathan said.

During a recent promotional event, MS Dhoni shared insights into his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, shedding light on his unwavering determination to return to the field and play for his beloved fans.

“Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them."

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most accomplished captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having clinched the title a remarkable five times. All of these victories were achieved with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the years 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. CSK's five triumphs under Dhoni's leadership are tied with the Mumbai Indians, who were guided to victory by the current Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma.

If Dhoni participates in the 2024 edition, it will mark his 17th IPL season, as he has been an integral part of the league since its inception.

