'Got an MBA degree and....': R Ashwin's hilarious take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who represents both India and the Gujarat Titans (GT), has officially confirmed his return to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), on Monday, November 27. Prior to the players' retention deadline on November 26, there were widespread rumors of Pandya's move back to MI. However, none of the franchises made an official announcement, and GT even included Hardik in their list of retained players before the deadline.

To facilitate Hardik's onboarding process, MI went a step further and traded Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an all-cash deal worth INR 17.5 Crore, thereby increasing their financial resources.

Recently, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who represents both India and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), expressed his excitement about the recent turn of events. He stated that MI has struck gold with this acquisition, likening it to someone who has obtained an MBA degree and returned home.

“Green has left Mumbai Indians for RCB. It is a straight swap. Mumbai Indians have cleared their purse. Hardik for Green is a strange swap. They have money for one spinner and one overseas fast bowler and it is pretty much clear for Mumbai. It's done and dusted. They have landed gold. I mean it is not even a like-to-like because MI have got the Indian T20 captain who has won an IPL and came runner-up in 2023. Basically, he went to GT, became a leader, got an MBA degree and came back home,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Hardik's journey in the IPL has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2015, he was acquired by the Mumbai Indians as an uncapped player for INR 10 Lakh. Little did he know that this opportunity would completely transform his life. Hardik quickly rose through the ranks in the MI camp, showcasing his immense talent and playing a pivotal role in their four title victories.

Not only did his on-field success bring him glory, but it also translated into significant financial gains. His salary skyrocketed by a staggering 110 times, reaching a whopping 11 crores by the 2018 season. Hardik's dedication and hard work had paid off, and he had become one of the most sought-after players in the league.

However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Ahead of the 2022 mega auction, the Mumbai Indians decided to part ways with Hardik, leaving him in search of a new team. It was then that the newly formed Gujarat Titans recognized his potential and signed him on. Hardik's leadership skills shone through as he led his home side to an IPL title in their debut season. He continued to excel, guiding them to another final in 2023.

Now, as the 2024 season approaches, Hardik finds himself back where it all began. Returning to the franchise that nurtured him in his early days, he is seen as the successor to carry forward Rohit Sharma's legacy in the years to come. The stage is set for Hardik to make his mark once again, and fans eagerly await his triumphant return.

