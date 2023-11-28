IND vs AUS: Why is Mukesh Kumar not playing India vs Australia 3rd T20I?

Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series.

India's emerging fast bowler, Mukesh Kumar, will not be joining the Indian cricket team for the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. The right-arm speedster is on the verge of tying the knot with his beloved, Divya Singh.

In accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the 30-year-old had humbly requested leave from the board to solemnize his wedding prior to the crucial game in Guwahati.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur.

Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series," posted BCCI on the social media platform 'X' formerly Twitter.

Mukesh displayed commendable economy in the first T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While some of his teammates struggled, Mukesh remained composed, conceding a mere 29 runs in his four overs and successfully thwarting the Australian batters.

Although he was unfortunate not to claim a wicket, Mukesh left a lasting impression with his remarkable ability to consistently deliver yorkers with precision and effectiveness.

Regrettably, the second T20I did not unfold as memorably for Mukesh as the initial game. He found himself at the receiving end, conceding 49 runs in his allotted four overs and failing to replicate his earlier performance.

