HomeCricket

Cricket

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

As the IPL gears up for the 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made some strategic decisions regarding their player roster.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

After being released from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harshal Patel, the 33-year-old fast bowler, expressed his sincere gratitude towards the franchise. 

Taking to his official Instagram account, Harshal conveyed that his three-year journey with the Bangalore-based team has been nothing short of remarkable. He extended his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who stood by his side during challenging times. 

"I want to share some special memories I've had with @royalchallengersbangalore. Last three years have been an incredible journey for me. I want to thank everyone in the team who stood by me through thick and thin. As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart," he wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the 2023 season of the IPL, Harshal Patel scalped 14 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 9.66. However, it was in the 2021 tournament that Patel truly shone, as he bagged an astounding 32 wickets from 15 games, earning him the prestigious Purple Cap.

As the IPL gears up for the 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made some strategic decisions regarding their player roster. Among the players released by RCB are the talented Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the skilled Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and the promising Indian pacer Harshal Patel.

The list of released players from RCB includes Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav. These players, while undoubtedly possessing their own unique talents, have been deemed surplus to the team's requirements for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, RCB has chosen to retain a formidable group of players who have consistently proven their worth. The retained players include the experienced Faf Du Plessis, the indomitable Virat Kohli, the explosive Glenn Maxwell, the promising Will Jacks, the talented Rajat Patidar, and the fiery Mohammed Siraj.

As RCB prepares for the IPL 2024, these strategic decisions aim to ensure a balanced and competitive team that can strive for success in the upcoming season. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents, RCB is poised to make a strong impact on the tournament and vie for the coveted IPL title.

