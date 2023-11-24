'Hardik and Dhoni did that...': Former cricketer draws astonishing parallels for Indian cricket sensation

The 26-year-old left Australia in a state of torment with his exceptional batting skills, assuming the role of a late anchor during the run chase.

Rinku Singh once again showcased his potential as a match-winner for Team India, as the Kolkata Knight Riders star played a pivotal role in kickstarting India's post-ODI World Cup campaign on a strong note. Rinku displayed his batting prowess by smashing an unbeaten knock of 22 runs off just 14 balls, contributing significantly to India's successful chase of a target of 209 runs against Australia in their first T20I. India reached a commendable score of 209/8 in just 19.5 overs, with Rinku's innings featuring four fours.

The 26-year-old left Australia in a state of torment with his exceptional batting skills, assuming the role of a late anchor during the run chase. Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial innings, scoring a remarkable 80 runs off 42 balls. The Mumbai Indians player is leading the Indian team in this series, as senior players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given a well-deserved rest.

Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar, who mentored Rinku in refining his batting skills, highly praised the player. In an interview with Jio Cinemas, Nayar highlighted Rinku's exceptional composure and unwavering character displayed during the intense run chase.

"It takes a lot of character. We speak about someone, who has done it in the IPL and domestic cricket. Just to see Rinku hold his nerve and to have the composure shows that he has grown leaps and bounds," he said.

"It’s the third time he has done this for India, the third time India needed him to do something special and he turned up. He hasn’t played international cricket for 5-7 years, but has the maturity and skillet of someone who has played that long," he added.

Nayar also drew a remarkable comparison that has the potential to heighten expectations for Rinku even further.

"It tells you that he has mastered the art of finishing an innings. It’s not easy and it’s been a while that Hardik and MS Dhoni did that for us, but post that, there’s no one, who has played the finisher’s role so well. It’s not just the runs he gets, but the way he gets them. There is a certain calm and composure about the way he’s playing his cricket," he said.

