Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma â€“ Indiaâ€™s long-time Mr.Dependable

It began with that spell to Ricky Ponting in Perth in January 2008. It was a spell for the ages. Australia’s greatest batsman was been put to the sternest of tests by a 19-year-old pacer. The pressure was built to such an extent that for eight overs, he made Ponting draw upon every facet of his experience of international cricket for survival. When the Indian cricket team skipper asked him that whether he will bowl one more over, he replied he will. Ponting fell in that over and a star was born. On that 2008 tour, Ishant Sharma established a reputation that has seen him become one of the most reliable pacers for India in the modern era.

Ishant Sharma, who recently won the Arjuna Award, turns 32 on September 2. The Delhi speedster had superstardom in the very beginning, then questions emerged on whether he was fit for the international level, then there was a period when Ishant struggled for penetration. However, in the last couple of years, he has been at the forefront of India’s fast bowling revolution. Ishant Sharma, who was mentored under Zaheer Khan, now plays the role of mentor to players like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. In addition to Umesh Yadav, India’s fast bowling quartet is simply the biggest asset to the national team at this point in time.

Great start, torrid middle then superb present

After the success in Australia as well in 2009 where he picked 38 wickets, Ishant was picked in the Indian Premier League but it was at that point when his effectiveness was blunted. He struggled for two years in 2009 and 2010 but in 2011, he had his first big moment when he took a 10-wicket haul against the West Indies. However, from the years 2012 to 2017, Ishant Sharma struggled for form and penetration with many people questioning his place in the side.

However, through sheer determination, hard work and a change in his approach, Ishant has enjoyed his best three years in international cricket. In 2018 and 2019, he has averaged 21 and 15 respectively while his strike-rate, in the high 50s before this, has now dipped to under 50. Ishant has had memorable moments in England, where he picked up 7/74 to help India win a Test in Lord’s after 28 years. He picked up two five-wicket hauls in 2018 but India lost that series 1-4.

He has now played 97 Tests and is on the cusp of achieving a 100 Tests at the same venue where he had his moment of glory, which was Australia. If India goes there for four Tests in November-December, then it would be a great moment for Ishant.