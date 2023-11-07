Glenn Maxwell's magical 201 is easily the best innings in World Cup history; move over Kapil, Sachin, Stokes | Opinion

Glenn Maxwell's scarcely-believable 201 has easily trumped some great knocks from some great players to be rightfully called the best innings ever, probably even in all ODIs.

What on earth did we just witness!? The Australian cricket team were staring down the barrel of the metaphorical gun at 91/7. They were about to lose to Afghanistan (not a typo) in an all-important World Cup clash. And then Glenn Maxwell hit a double ton to win the game. The way he did it seemed like something out of an EA Cricket 07 match. But it wasn’t just the runs. He scored much of those 201 battling cramps, unable to even stand, let alone run or walk. In the process, he resorted to hitting boundaries and compiled the best innings in World Cup history. Yes, yes, I know it’s a big claim. Some would suggest recency bias but hear me out. Nobody has done something like this ever. Nobody probably will. What Glenn Maxwell did at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday is history!

The match becomes immaterial. But for the sake of posterity, I must summarise. Riding on an incredible hundred from 21-year-old Ibrahim Zadran and some late hitting from Rashid Khan, Afghanistan posted an impressive 291 in their 50 overs. Australia began as bad as they could losing Travis Head early. Mitchell Marsh came out and started to whack it around only to fall soon. That began a chain reaction that saw Maxwell walk in at 49/4. Soon, it was 91/7. Australia’s win probability as per the broadcasters was 0.2%.

From that point, Maxwell and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins added 201 for the 8th wicket. Cummins’ share in that world record partnership was a grand 11. At the other end, Maxwell created magic. He sauntered to his 50, getting the deficit to under 150. He was dropped in the process, survived an LBW decision, but Maxwell persisted. Then cramps hit. Unable to walk or run, Maxwell hit boundaries (21 fours and 10 sixes). He won the game for Australia with 19 balls to spare. From when the chances of winning were 1 in 500.

People talk about Kapil Dev’s 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983. There is, of course, Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 off 75 versus Pakistan in 2003. Kevin O’Brien’s ton against England in 2011 scripted a memorable victory for the Irish. And when it comes to the stage, nothing beats Ben Stokes’ 84 in the 2019 final sits above them all. But none of them fought odds as steep as Maxwell did. No other contribution was singularly more important to the team.

Kapil’s innings, widely considered one of the best in cricket history, is the epitome of a one-man- show. He scored 65% of the team’s runs. Maxwell scored 68%, and that too in a chase. O’Brien helped Ireland chase 329 after they were 111/5. But he got out with 12 runs to get. John Mooney carried them over the line. Stokes and Tendulkar’s innings were impressive but were propped up by other significant contributions. None of that holds true for Maxwell. His impact on this game was phenomenal.

This is the greatest innings in World Cup history, probably even ODI history. Althouugh I would still rate Viv Richards’ 189 against England higher, or maybe level with this. Richards carried West Indies from 102/7 to 272/9 against an attack that included Bob Willis and Ian Botham. The era was different and that sort of hitting was unheard of. That probably clinches it but then, Maxwell did it in a chase, under greater pressure. And then there are the cramps. Well, I leave it for the jury (some two billion out there) to decide. But Glenn Maxwell has written his name in history. If there is to be a better innings in World Cups from here on, I would love to see what that match could be.