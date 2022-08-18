First batch of tickets of Asia cup match between India-Pakistan sold out within minutes, online portal crashed

India vs Pakistan

According to the details, after waiting for hours many cricket fans were left disappointed as the online tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster match, scheduled on August 28, dried up minutes after being put on sale. Very few tickets with rates starting from 2,500 AED were available and those sold out within minutes.

READ: 'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes

Platinumlist, the official ticketing site, posted on their website, “The first batch of tickets for India vs Pakistan match has been sold out and the organizers will release the next batch of tickets in the following days. All other matches remain on sale, so please stay in the queue to buy tickets.”

Fans had been anxiously waiting to book seats for the Pakistan-India match since Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced their ticket sales for the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Asia Cup 2022, featuring six teams, will take place from August 27 to September 11 in UAE.

The two arch-rivals last met in T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets to register their first-ever World Cup victory against their neighbors.

READ: Former cricketer AB de Villiers collaborates with 'Make a Difference' to mentor underprivileged children in India

In T20 Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan are expected to meet thrice. As per the tournament's schedule format, the top two teams in both groups A and B will play again in the super 4 stages.

If India and Pakistan finish on top of group A, they will meet again on September 4 (Sunday).