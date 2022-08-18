Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Former cricketer AB de Villiers collaborates with 'Make a Difference' to mentor underprivileged children in India

Make a Difference (MAD) impacts 3,500 children every year across India, through their unique Prosperity Model driven by 4,000 volunteers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

Former cricketer AB de Villiers collaborates with 'Make a Difference' to mentor underprivileged children in India
AB de Villiers

Make a Difference (MAD), a leading Indian NGO for underprivileged children is collaborating with AB De Villiers, a former South African international cricketer, to help underprivileged children realize their career potential.

READ: 'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes

AB de Villiers, who has captained South Africa in all three cricketing formats and played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has signed up to volunteer his time for Make a Difference (MAD). The NGO is working with children in need of care and protection in India and has developed a prosperity model working with children from the age of 10 up until they turn 28 years of age and settle down in life with stable income levels.

Commenting on the association, AB De Villiers said, “India has been incredibly kind to me over the years, and I am always looking for ways to give something back. I am happy to be associated with MAD and will mentor two young people supported by the team. The NGO offers consistent support to children born into extremely difficult circumstances until they break the cycle of poverty. Their work is incredible.” 

During the initial stage of his volunteering, AB De Villiers will mentor two beneficiaries over the next six months; 18-year-old Ayan from Lucknow, who has just finished school and wants to play cricket at the under-19 level and possibly for India and Anitha, who is 21 years old and studying journalism in Bangalore. She wants to be a TV news anchor one day.

READ: Rohit Sharma reveals India's squad for T20 World Cup is '80-90 percent set, could be 3-4 changes'

Talking about the process, JithinNedumala, Co-Founder and CEO of Make a Difference, said, "The uniqueness of our model lies in its being volunteer-driven and we are simply delighted at having a global sporting icon like AB de Villiers supporting us. Mr. 360, as he is fondly known in India, and his support for our organisation will further strengthen our resolve to help children in need of care and protection. Thank you, AB."

About Make a Difference: 

Make a Difference or MAD as it is fondly known amongst its beneficiaries, partners and donors, is India’s leading organization working with Children in Need of Care and Protection. Established in 2006 by JithinNedumala, Co-Founder and CEO and now in its sixteenth year, MAD’s unique Prosperity Model, working with children from the age of 10 up until they enter adulthood and settle down in life, is driven primarily by pro-bono volunteers drawn from the creme-de-la-creme of India’s universities and corporates. The organization’s revenue model is a mix of grants and crowdfunding. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.