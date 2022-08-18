'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes

Deepak Chahar picks up 3 wickets on comeback

Deepak Chahar has endured a difficult 2022 so far, with him being sidelined for more than six months due to injury. However, Chahar announced his return to the Indian team with an incredible 3-wicket spell against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue travelled to Harare to play 3 ODIs, and in the first ODI on Thursday, Chahar breathed fire upon his return.

Initially, the Indian pacer did look a little bit rusty, however, he eventually found his rhythm as he provided the visitors with the all-important crucial breakthrough. Chahar followed it up by picking up two more wickets, as he impressed on his comeback.

It's always a little difficult for a pacer to find his feet after a lengthy layoff, but Chahar looked right at home. Netizens also were impressed with Deepak Chahar's display as they lauded the youngster for his impressive performance, and flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Check out some of the best reactions:

Deepak Chahar has bowled 31 deliveries so far. I don't think there has been one ball which hasn't swung. — IPL 2022 (@iplthebest) August 18, 2022

Fans at the Harare sports club pleading to Deepak Chahar to not take any more wickets, as they want to see some score on the board so that they can watch KL bat later in the day. #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/shpKF14DmE — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) August 18, 2022

Deepak Chahar should be a sure shot selection in the T20 World Cup squad. #ZIMvIND August 18, 2022

Deepak Chahar is making a bit of a “return to work” statement here. #ZIMvsIND — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) August 18, 2022

It's like he has never been away



Deepak Chahar#ZIMvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2022

Deepak chahar on a roll !!

2 wickets in 4 balls in his return after 6 long months in International cricket.

Swing,yorkers and terrific seam position — JAMES (@ImJames_) August 18, 2022

Talking about the first ODI, Chahar picked up the wickets of Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wesley Madhavere as India reduced Zimbabwe to 31/4 at one point in the innings.

After another top-order collapse, skipper Regis Chakabva and Ryan Burl tried to rebuild for the hosts as they helped Zimbabwe to 66/5 after 16.1 overs.