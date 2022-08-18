Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes

Deepak Chahar marked his comeback to the Indian team by picking up three wickets against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes
Deepak Chahar picks up 3 wickets on comeback

Deepak Chahar has endured a difficult 2022 so far, with him being sidelined for more than six months due to injury. However, Chahar announced his return to the Indian team with an incredible 3-wicket spell against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue travelled to Harare to play 3 ODIs, and in the first ODI on Thursday, Chahar breathed fire upon his return. 

Initially, the Indian pacer did look a little bit rusty, however, he eventually found his rhythm as he provided the visitors with the all-important crucial breakthrough. Chahar followed it up by picking up two more wickets, as he impressed on his comeback. 

It's always a little difficult for a pacer to find his feet after a lengthy layoff, but Chahar looked right at home. Netizens also were impressed with Deepak Chahar's display as they lauded the youngster for his impressive performance, and flooded Twitter with hilarious memes. 

READ| 'He is on tourist visa only?': Fans react after Rahul Tripathi awaits maiden India cap

Check out some of the best reactions:

READ| Rohit Sharma reveals India's squad for T20 World Cup is '80-90 per cent set, could be 3-4 changes'

Talking about the first ODI, Chahar picked up the wickets of Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wesley Madhavere as India reduced Zimbabwe to 31/4 at one point in the innings. 

After another top-order collapse, skipper Regis Chakabva and Ryan Burl tried to rebuild for the hosts as they helped Zimbabwe to 66/5 after 16.1 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.