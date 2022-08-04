Has Ravindra Jadeja confirmed his exit from CSK? Fans react after all-rounder deletes reply under franchise post

Is Ravindra Jadeja leaving CSK?

What exactly is going on between the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja? While at one end CSK says there are no problems on, however, Jadeja's actions say otherwise.

In the most post the completion of the IPL 2022, where Jadeja was made the skipper, things have gone south between the franchise and the player.

Jadeja's social media activities have triggered concerns over his CSK future as he had deleted all CSK-related posts from the 2021 and 2022 seasons on his official Instagram profile.

Now almost confirming his exit, Jadeja recently deleted a tweet from his Twitter profile. The tweet, which was from February 4, 2022, was a reply to a post by the franchise.

The original post read, "10 years of Super Jaddu." to which he had replied, "10 more to go." However, now, the reply seems to have been deleted.

Jadeja has deleted this reply today. Looks like it's over between him and CSK pic.twitter.com/t5UXVnKo2w August 3, 2022

Jadeja was made the captain of CSK in the 2022 season. However, his captaincy did not go as planned as the side finished 9th, winning only four of its 14 matches.

Jadeja later stepped down from the role mid-way due to poor results and a drop in his own performances. He handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni and furthermore, also missed CSK's final four matches of the season.