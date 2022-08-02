Ravindra Jadeja joining MI? All-rounder's pic sparks massive debate between MI and CSK fans

Ravindra jadeja's Instagram post sparks massive debate about his CSK future

Ever since IPL 2022 concluded, there have been a lot of rumours and speculation regarding Ravindra Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Jadeja, who captained CSK in IPL 2022, stepped down as the skipper after his team continued to underperform.

The Indian all-rounder's IPL campaign came to an abrupt halt after he picked up an injury during one of the games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). More recently, he deleted all pictures related to CSK from his Instagram handle, which further fueled the fire.

A couple of days ago, Jadeja shared a picture of himself in the Indian jersey, which sparked a massive debate on social media regarding his future with Chennai Super Kings. Actually, it was the caption of the pic, which got fans all charged up.

"Blue addiction," wrote Jadeja while sharing a picture in the Team India jersey. After this, fans of Mumbai Indians (MI) started to comment that Jadeja could be headed to join the record IPL champs. While some said that he looks good in blue, others welcomed him to MI.

Meanwhile, CSK fans also commented as they said that they wanted to see 'Jaddu' back in the yellow.

Check out how netizens reacted:

Hint of coming to MI — Sahil (@imsahil_27) July 23, 2022

Jadeja to #MumbaiIndians confirmed

Welcome to MI July 23, 2022

So indirectly u confirming the rumour u going to MI aah don't do that we want and we won't give u to any one — Muralidharan (@Dhanush_murali_) July 23, 2022

But we want to see back in yellow also July 23, 2022

Pls clear all the misunderstandings between u nd csk..don't want u to leave it..if u will leave csk then u will leave the best team which has best guidance nd only team which brings out the best performance frm a player — Pratik Sehajpal (@Pratik25703) July 23, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Jadeja returns with CSK next year, or will he join a new franchise in IPL 2023. Currently, he is with the Indian team as they aim to bounce back against the West Indies, having suffered a defeat in the second T20I on Monday.