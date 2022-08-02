Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ravindra Jadeja joining MI? All-rounder's pic sparks massive debate between MI and CSK fans

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Ravindra Jadeja's future with CSK. The all-rounder's recent pic sparked a massive debate on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja joining MI? All-rounder's pic sparks massive debate between MI and CSK fans
Ravindra jadeja's Instagram post sparks massive debate about his CSK future

Ever since IPL 2022 concluded, there have been a lot of rumours and speculation regarding Ravindra Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Jadeja, who captained CSK in IPL 2022, stepped down as the skipper after his team continued to underperform. 

The Indian all-rounder's IPL campaign came to an abrupt halt after he picked up an injury during one of the games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). More recently, he deleted all pictures related to CSK from his Instagram handle, which further fueled the fire. 

A couple of days ago, Jadeja shared a picture of himself in the Indian jersey, which sparked a massive debate on social media regarding his future with Chennai Super Kings. Actually, it was the caption of the pic, which got fans all charged up. 

READ| CSK official responds after Ravindra Jadeja removes pics of IPL franchise from Instagram

"Blue addiction," wrote Jadeja while sharing a picture in the Team India jersey. After this, fans of Mumbai Indians (MI) started to comment that Jadeja could be headed to join the record IPL champs. While some said that he looks good in blue, others welcomed him to MI. 

Meanwhile, CSK fans also commented as they said that they wanted to see 'Jaddu' back in the yellow. 

Check out how netizens reacted:

It remains to be seen whether Jadeja returns with CSK next year, or will he join a new franchise in IPL 2023. Currently, he is with the Indian team as they aim to bounce back against the West Indies, having suffered a defeat in the second T20I on Monday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.