CSK official responds after Ravindra Jadeja removes pics of IPL franchise from Instagram

Amid rumours of Ravindra Jadeja's rift with CSK, official clarifies 'All ok'

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fuelled speculation of his alleged rift with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after he removed pictures related to the franchise from his Instagram account. Jadeja had notably captained CSK, but with the franchise struggling for wins, he relinquished captaincy mid-way through the season.

Amid rumours that Jadeja could leave CSK ahead of IPL 2023, an official from the four-time IPL champs has clarified that 'All is okay' between the franchise and their former captain.

Earlier on Saturday, reports claimed that all is not well between Ravindra Jadeja and his IPL side CSK, after he removed all posts related to CSK's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his social media account. This isn't the first time when such reports have emerged.

Ever since the conclusion of IPL 2022, there have been multiple reports of Jadeja reportedly being unhappy with the franchise.

However, an official from CSK tried to clear the air about the rift rumours and told ANI, "See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong."

There have been some reports that claimed that the all-rounder didn't wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni this year on his birthday on social media accounts, which he used to do till last year.

Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as it was impacting his individual performance.

Dhoni took back charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury, before returning on the England tour.

Despite having a bad 2022 IPL season, Jadeja was brilliant in his comeback match against England. He smashed a ton at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test which was played between July 1 and July 5.

Meanwhile, CSK congratulated the all-rounder after the BCCI elected him as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

With inputs from ANI