IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India penalised 5 runs after R Ashwin's mistake, check details

England will start their first innings in the 3rd Test against India on 5 for 0 as the hosts were penalised 5 runs on Friday.

England will begin their batting turn in the 3rd Test against India at 5 for 0 because the home team was penalized 5 runs on Friday. This happened after two instances of running on the 'protected area' of the pitch were observed by on-field umpires. Umpire Joel Wilson confirmed 5 penalty runs during Day 2's first session when R Ashwin ran on the protected pitch area while batting with debutant wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

The incident occurred in the 102nd over of the Indian innings when R Ashwin, facing a delivery from Rehan Ahmed, pushed the ball to the off-side and attempted a single. Ashwin took 2-3 steps on the protected area of the pitch before moving away. Umpire Joel Wilson, stationed at the bowler's end, promptly noticed the violation and signaled 5 penalty runs, awarded to the fielding side.

This marked the second warning to an Indian batter for running on the protected area, with Ravindra Jadeja receiving a warning on Day 2 of the 3rd Test. Ashwin sought clarification from umpire Joel Wilson, engaging in multiple conversations after the penalty runs were awarded to England.

According to cricket rules, running on the protected area of the pitch is considered 'unfair play,' as outlined by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws:

41.14.1: Deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch is unfair. If a batter enters the protected area while playing or playing at the ball, they must move away immediately. The presence of a batter on the pitch without reasonable cause is deemed to cause avoidable damage.

41.14.2: If either batter causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, the umpire, upon seeing the contravention, shall inform the other umpire when the ball is dead. The bowler's end umpire issues a first and final warning to both batters, applicable throughout the innings. If there is any further instance of damage to the pitch, the umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side, return not-out batters to their original end, signal No ball or Wide if applicable, or award 5 penalty runs to the fielding side.

Despite losing early wickets on Day 2, India's R Ashwin, in partnership with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, resisted England's attack, adding a 40-plus stand to take the team's total beyond 370 before Lunch on Day 2. On the previous day, India recovered from 33 for 3 to post 326 for 5, featuring centuries from captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, along with a brisk 62 from debutant Sarfaraz Khan.