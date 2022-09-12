Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant both included in India's star studded 15-man T20I World Cup squad

India announce T20I World Cup squad

BCCI have announced a star-studded 15-man Team India squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have both been included, after recuperating from their injury layoffs which ruled them out of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue, while KL Rahul will continue to be his deputy for the World Cup.

One of the toughest dilemmas in front of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid was the wicketkeeper position and in the T20I World Cup squad, there is a place for both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan are among the notable absentees, while Ravindra Jadeja had already been ruled out of the World Cup, owing to his knee surgery.

Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar have been selected in the standby list of players, while there is also good news as two veteran players have found their place in the squad.

Ravichandran Ashwin was selected in India's Asia Cup squad and has been retained in the World Cup roster as well, while Mohammed Shami is also included in the standby list of players, after the Men in Blue's acrimonious exit from Asia Cup.

India's squad for T20I World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

The stand-by players of the Indian team in the T20 WC are Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.