Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant both included in India's star studded 15-man T20I World Cup squad

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad was announced on Monday, with Pant and DK both making the cut, and Jasprit Bumrah-Harshal Patel also included.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant both included in India's star studded 15-man T20I World Cup squad
India announce T20I World Cup squad

BCCI have announced a star-studded 15-man Team India squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have both been included, after recuperating from their injury layoffs which ruled them out of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. 

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue, while KL Rahul will continue to be his deputy for the World Cup. 

One of the toughest dilemmas in front of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid was the wicketkeeper position and in the T20I World Cup squad, there is a place for both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. 

READ| BCCI announce India's squad for T20I series against Australia and South Africa

Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan are among the notable absentees, while Ravindra Jadeja had already been ruled out of the World Cup, owing to his knee surgery. 

Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar have been selected in the standby list of players, while there is also good news as two veteran players have found their place in the squad. 

Ravichandran Ashwin was selected in India's Asia Cup squad and has been retained in the World Cup roster as well, while Mohammed Shami is also included in the standby list of players, after the Men in Blue's acrimonious exit from Asia Cup. 

READ| 'Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni...': WWE icon Paul Heyman makes outrageous claim

India's squad for T20I World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

The stand-by players of the Indian team in the T20 WC are Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.