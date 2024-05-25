Twitter
Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

The innovative marketing strategies and commitment to quality at affordable prices helped them build strong brand loyalty both in India and abroad

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 03:16 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The Dhingra Brothers, Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, have taken Berger Paints to the forefront of the paint industry. In 2023, Berger Paints reported a revenue of Rs 10,619 crore, making it the second-largest paint manufacturer in India, trailing only Asian Paints. The company also operates in many countries, including Russia, Poland, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Kuldip Singh Dhingra serves as the Chairman of Berger Paints, while his brother, Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, is the Vice Chairman. Forbes lists the Dhingra Brothers' combined net worth at $8.2 billion (approximately Rs 68,467 crore).

The Dhingra family's involvement in the paint business dates back to 1898. Kuldip and Gurbachan, after completing their education from the Delhi University, expanded their family business by opening new shops in Amritsar, Punjab. 

By the 1970s, these shops were generating annual revenues of around Rs 10 lakh. In the following decade, the Dhingras expanded their reach overseas, becoming the largest paint exporters to the Soviet Union, with a business worth Rs 300 crore annually in the 1980s.

A significant milestone in their journey was the acquisition of the British paint company Berger Paints from Vijay Mallya in the 1990s. The Dhingra Brothers' innovative marketing strategies and commitment to quality at affordable prices helped them build strong brand loyalty both in India and abroad.

Today, the next generation of the Dhingra family continues to drive the company's success. Rishma Kaur, daughter of Kuldip Singh Dhingra, and Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, son of Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, serve as Executive Directors at Berger Paints, headquartered in Kolkata. Under their leadership, Berger Paints is poised to reach even greater heights in the global market.

