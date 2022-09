BCCI announce India's squad for T20I series against Australia and South Africa

After the heartbreaking exit in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and his men gear up to take on Australia and South Africa at home, and the BCCI on Monday announced India's T20I squad for the respective series. The BCCI also announced India's squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup as well, with Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan among the notable absentees.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

More to follow...