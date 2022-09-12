'Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni...': WWE icon Paul Heyman makes outrageous claim

Paul Heyman makes huge claim about MS Dhoni

Roman Reigns may have been the WWE Undisputed Universal champion for a record time, but his counsel Paul Heyman made an astonishing claim as he called out former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The wrestling manager who previously had plied his trade with Brock Lesnar has called out Dhoni.

Even though the legendary cricketer is not so active on social media, he nonetheless enjoys a huge fan following. On Sunday, Heyman celebrated his 57th birthday, and he took everyone by surprise by making an astonishing claim regarding Dhoni.

Sharing a post on his Instagram stories, Paul Heyman has claimed that Reigns can smash Dhoni's record in cricket. Known to be one who never shies away from speaking what's on his mind, the veteran took a subtle dig at the former Indian skipper.

"For the record, my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would smash Mahendra Singh Dhoni's numbers on the cricket field... and that is something everyone should acknowledge," wrote Paul on his Instagram story, reacting to a post shared by Times Now.

This isn't however the first time when Paul has jokingly given a special shoutout to the legendary batter. Earlier, ICC had used a catchphrase which is usually associated with Heyman, and the latter tweeted, hilariously asking ICC for royalties regarding the same.

The incident took place after ICC had shared a post for Dhoni ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.

"My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency," read the tweet from Heyman.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has recently been spotted attending US Open matches and former World Cup winner Kapil Dev had also joined him.