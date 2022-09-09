Search icon
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev enjoy US Open action at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Carlos Alcaraz won a thrilling match against Jannik Sinner to advance to the semi-finals against Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

For all tennis fans throughout the world, the ongoing US Open 2022 has been a roller coaster journey. While the iconic Serena Williams tumbled out of her final Grand Slam tournament in Round 16, Rafael Nadal completed his 2022 season on a low note on Friday, leaving the Tennis world stunned and saddened.

As the illustrious competition nears its conclusion, youthful prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3, to reach his first grand slam semi-final on Thursday in the second-longest tie of the Grand Slam, spanning 5 hours and 15 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

READ| BCCI officials not happy with Ravindra Jadeja's 'freak' injury ahead of T20 World Cup, seek explanation: Report

While Alcaraz and Sinner compete in a hard match, Indian fans were ecstatic to see their favorite world-cup winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni among the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

Former Indian captains were watching the hard-fought clash between both tennis players. Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the US Open 2022, tweeted the video on Friday with the description, "The #USOpen features Indian cricket royalty.

Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes."

READ| 'Even Pakistani players..': Fans furious as Sachin Tendulkar tweets for Queen Elizabeth but not Virat Kohli

 

