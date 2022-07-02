IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik-led Team India win warm-up game against Derbyshire by seven wickets

India vs Derbyshire CCC

Gearing up for the T20 series against England, India will be playing two warm-up T20 games on July 1 and July 3, against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire respectively. Naming Dinesh Karthik as the captain for the two matches, the side started the games on a winning note as they went on to win against Derbyshire by 7 wickets.

Star of the Ireland series, Deepak Hooda scored a stunning half-century while Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav added in valuable 30s as India clinched a convincing win chasing 151. Earlier, Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik both picked up two wickets each to restrict the hosts to 150.

During the chase, India had lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the very first over. Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda then got together and saw India through the powerplay. While Samson was playing aggressive, Hooda took his time to get going. However, Derbyshire struck again and Samson departed for 38.

Later, Hooda changed gears after he was joined by Suryakumar Yadav. The former eventually got to his fifty and put on a 78-run stand with SKY before departing for 59. Suryakumar and captain Dinesh Karthik went on to complete the formalities with more than three overs to spare.

Among Indian bowlers, while Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with two wickets each, it was Axar Patel who struck in the first over. Venkatesh Iyer also had a good outing and posted figures of 1/18 in his 3 overs. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan went wicketless, with the latter bowling just two overs.

India's next warm-up game will be against Northamptonshire and it is scheduled to take place on July 7. The three-match T20I series against England will begin on July 7 and the three-match ODI series will begin on July 12.