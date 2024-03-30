DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to go head-to-head on March 31 at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM, marking the third game for both teams in the IPL 2024 season.

Currently, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are struggling at the bottom of the points table, having failed to secure any points from their first two matches, placing them in the 8th position. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are dominating the league, leading the points table with 4 points from two matches, securing the top spot.

The clash between these two powerhouse teams promises to be an exciting and intense battle, with fans eagerly awaiting to see which team will come out on top.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Date & Time: Mar 31, 07:30 PM

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Axar Patel, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

