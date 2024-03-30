'Dhoni played under Virat': R Ashwin backs Hardik Pandya amid fan backlash over captaincy

Ashwin provided a detailed analysis of the backlash that Hardik Pandya received from fans after being promoted to the captaincy position at MI.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya had a challenging start to his tenure as skipper. His appointment was met with significant opposition from the franchise's own fans, who mostly favored Rohit Sharma due to his successful leadership that resulted in five IPL titles. Many fans viewed Rohit's removal as captain as disrespectful.

As the season progressed, the situation surrounding Hardik Pandya worsened with Mumbai Indians failing to secure a win in their first two matches. Alongside facing criticism on social media, Pandya's batting performances have also been underwhelming. In their recent game against SRH, Mumbai Indians conceded an IPL record total of 277/3, and Pandya could only manage to score 24 runs off 20 deliveries with the lowest strike rate in the batting order.

In the midst of the continuous criticism of Hardik and the lack of response from Mumbai Indians regarding his situation, Ravichandran Ashwin, the renowned Indian off-spinner and member of the Rajasthan Royals, showed his support for his fellow player.

During a live stream on his YouTube channel with cricket analyst Prasanna Agoram, Ashwin highlighted the importance of putting an end to the escalating fan disputes, which he described as becoming more harmful. The pair also debated the necessity of Mumbai Indians management stepping in and making a statement, especially considering the controversy surrounding player transfers.

Neither has any role to play. Neither the franchise nor the player has a role to play in this at all. I think the responsibility and the onus lies on the fans,” Ashwin said, as quoted by Sportstar.

“Have you seen this happen in any other country? Have you seen Joe Root and Zak Crawley fans fight? Or have you seen Joe Root and Jos Buttler fans fight? It’s crazy. Have you seen Steve Smith and Pat Cummins fans fight in Australia?

"I’ve said this many times. This is cricket. This is a cinema culture. I know there are things like marketing, positioning and branding. I don’t deny it. I don’t believe in all this on my side but it’s not wrong to indulge either. Fan wars should never go in this ugly a route. One should remember which country these players represent- our country. So then what warrants a cricketer getting booed?” Ashwin said.

Ashwin illustrated his point with an example, highlighting the fact that one of India's greatest cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, continued to play under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy after stepping down as captain himself. Furthermore, they both played under Rahul Dravid's leadership as well. Eventually, the trio reunited on the field during MS Dhoni's captaincy.

“I don’t understand. If you don’t like a player and boo a player, why should a team come out to issue a clarification? We act like this has not happened before. (Sourav) Ganguly played under Sachin (Tendulkar) and vice versa. These two have both played under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy. These three have played under Anil Kumble and all of them have played under Dhoni. When they were under Dhoni, these players were cricket jambhavans (giants). Dhoni too played under Virat,” he said.

Recently, Virat Kohli has been playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in all three formats of the game. In 2021, he also relinquished his role as skipper of RCB and has since been playing under the leadership of South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

